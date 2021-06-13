Mumbai's COVID-19 case count rises by 700; 19 die, 704 recover

People shop at a crowded marketplace in Mumbai, India (File image: Reuters/Niharika Kulkarni)

The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai rose by 700 on Sunday to touch 7,16,579, while 19 deaths pushed the toll to 15,183, an official said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said a statement that 704 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, which took the recovery count to 6,83,382, leaving the metropolis with 15,773 active cases.

COVID-19 update | Mumbai reports 733 new cases, 18 deaths

A total of 30,137 tests were done in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number of tests in Mumbai to 66,20,408. The recovery rate stands at 95 per cent, while the case doubling rate is 653 days, the BMC data revealed.