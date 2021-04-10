Mumbai weekend lockdown: BMC allows home delivery of liquor between 7 am and 8 pm

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed wine shops to sell liquor as per the license issued to concerned shops.

The Mumbai civic body said on April 10 that wine shops will be allowed to sell liquor only through home delivery service between 7.00 am and 8.00 pm.

The civic body further said that the delivery executives must follow COVID-19 protocols in place.

The BMC order allowing relaxations to wine shops come as the Maharashtra government has imposed a weekend lockdown in Mumbai, in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Mumbai added 9,327 new COVID-19 positive cases and 50 deaths on April 10, taking the total number of cases to 5,10,225.

BMC has also made exceptions for citizens who are eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine jab to travel only to the vaccination centres and back during this period. All non-essential supply shops are currently shut, but food delivery services have been allowed.

With ANI inputs