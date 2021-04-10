English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE NOW:Watch the Definedge Conference on Market Analysis (DECMA). Join Now
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

Mumbai weekend lockdown: BMC allows home delivery of liquor between 7 am and 8 pm

The Mumbai civic body said on April 10 that wine shops will be allowed to sell liquor only through home delivery service between 7.00 am and 8.00 pm.

Moneycontrol News
April 10, 2021 / 07:57 PM IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed wine shops to sell liquor as per the license issued to concerned shops.

The Mumbai civic body said on April 10 that wine shops will be allowed to sell liquor only through home delivery service between 7.00 am and 8.00 pm.

The civic body further said that the delivery executives must follow COVID-19 protocols in place.

The BMC order allowing relaxations to wine shops come as the Maharashtra government has imposed a weekend lockdown in Mumbai, in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Mumbai added 9,327 new COVID-19 positive cases and 50 deaths on April 10, taking the total number of cases to 5,10,225.

BMC has also made exceptions for citizens who are eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine jab to travel only to the vaccination centres and back during this period. All non-essential supply shops are currently shut, but food delivery services have been allowed.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show
With ANI inputs
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #coronavirus #lockdown #mumbai
first published: Apr 10, 2021 07:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.