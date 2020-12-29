MARKET NEWS

Mumbai schools will remain shut till January 15, says BMC

BMC had said in November that all schools in Mumbai will remain closed till December 31 even though the Maharashtra government had allowed schools to reopen for Classes nine to 12 from November 23.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2020 / 08:42 PM IST
Mumbai’s total coronavirus tally stands at 2,92,008 as of December 29.

All schools in Mumbai, Maharashtra, will remain shut till January 15, 2021, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on December 29. The Mumbai civic body announcement comes as a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19.

BMC had said in November that all schools in Mumbai will remain closed till December 31 even though the Maharashtra government had allowed schools to reopen for Classes IX to XII from November 23.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

“Considering BMC is Mumbai’s local body, we have taken the decision to keep the schools shut. We have also studied the pattern of COVID-19 spread in other parts of the country after schools were reopened, and hence have decided to keep them shut till December 31,” BMC had said earlier.

Mumbai’s total coronavirus tally stands at 2,92,008 as of December 29, including 11,094 deaths related to the novel coronavirus disease.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
TAGS: #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Schools reopening
first published: Dec 29, 2020 08:42 pm

