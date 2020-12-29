Mumbai schools will remain shut till January 15, says BMC

Mumbai’s total coronavirus tally stands at 2,92,008 as of December 29.



All schools in Mumbai to remain closed till 15th January: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra

All schools in Mumbai, Maharashtra, will remain shut till January 15, 2021, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on December 29. The Mumbai civic body announcement comes as a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19.BMC had said in November that all schools in Mumbai will remain closed till December 31 even though the Maharashtra government had allowed schools to reopen for Classes IX to XII from November 23.

“Considering BMC is Mumbai’s local body, we have taken the decision to keep the schools shut. We have also studied the pattern of COVID-19 spread in other parts of the country after schools were reopened, and hence have decided to keep them shut till December 31,” BMC had said earlier.

