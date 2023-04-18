Mumbai reports 220 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 1,677

Coronavirus

Mumbai on April 18 reported 220 new COVID-19 cases, crossing the 200-mark after a gap of two days, taking the overall tally to 11,60,902, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, the local civic body said.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said the death toll remained unchanged at 19,754.

The financial capital has reported more than 200 fresh infections after a gap of two days. On Monday, the city had registered 131 cases, while the daily tally was 181 on Sunday.

According to the bulletin, the number of recoveries rose to 11,39,471 after 242 patients recuperated from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,677.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.2 per cent, while growth rate of cases between April 11 and 17 stood at 0.0194 per cent.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The case doubling rate was 3,486 days, said the bulletin.