English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

Mumbai prepared for 10,000 COVID-19 cases a day, positivity rate 12%: BMC

The positivity rate in Mumbai stood at 12 percent, out of the 47,000 tests conducted on March 24. A total of 84 percent cases were found to be asymptomatic, the civic body said.

Moneycontrol News
March 25, 2021 / 06:48 PM IST
File image: People scramble to board a bus amid the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, India on February 25, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

File image: People scramble to board a bus amid the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, India on February 25, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)


The civic authorities in Mumbai are prepared for up to 10,000 cases of COVID-19 per day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on March 25, a day after the city recorded over 5,000 new infections.

As per the civic body, even if the per-day case count increases to 10,000, the health infrastructure would be able to sustain the surge in hospitalisations.

The city would require around 21,000 beds for a period of six to eight weeks if "the number of infections in the due course of time increases to 10,000 per day", the BMC said.

The municipal body, however, said it is assuming that "approximately 15 percent" of the new cases would be symptomatic and require hospital beds.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Follow live updates on coronavirus and vaccine-related news.

The positivity rate in Mumbai stood at 12 percent, out of the 47,000 tests conducted on March 24, the BMC added, further pointing out that "84 percent of the new cases were asymptomatic".

The per-day COVID-19 count has been alarmingly rising in Mumbai. The city had, in January, reported as less as 236 new cases in a day. The count has soared to 5,185 - as per the last update - which is the highest since the outbreak of coronavirus in March last year.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BMC #coronavirus #Covid-19 #mumbai
first published: Mar 25, 2021 06:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.