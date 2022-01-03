Mumbai COVID-19 Update | City sees further uptick in daily cases with 8,082 fresh infections

Representative image (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)

Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai logged more than 8,000 daily coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day on January 3. The city saw a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases, with 8,082 fresh coronavirus infections being reported in the past 24 hours as against 8,063 cases reported on January 2.

As many as 7,272, that is, 90 percent of the fresh infections Mumbai added on January 3 were asymptomatic cases. On January 2, 89 percent of the new coronavirus infections were found to be asymptomatic.

Mumbai, which is the financial capital of India, also reported two COVID-19 deaths today – one female, one male. According to the health bulletin, both patients were comorbid and above 60 years of age.

As of January 3, 574, that is, seven percent of the total COVID-19 cases reported required hospitalisation, while 12 percent of those in hospital, that is, 71 persons, needed oxygen support.

Mumbai currently has a promising recovery rate of 93 percent and there are 11 active containment zones in the city.

In view of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai over the past few days, all schools run by the civic body – Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been shut for classes one to nine and class 11 till January 31.