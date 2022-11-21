 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MRI shows significant brain abnormalities post-COVID: IIT Delhi study

Nov 21, 2022 / 09:38 PM IST

Neurological symptoms associated with long COVID include difficulty thinking or concentrating, headache, sleep problems, lightheadedness, pins-and-needles sensation, change in smell or taste, and depression or anxiety.

Using a special type of MRI, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have uncovered brain changes in patients up to six months after they recovered from COVID-19. Studies have shown that about one in five adults go on to develop long-term effects from COVID-19.

Neurological symptoms associated with long COVID include difficulty thinking or concentrating, headache, sleep problems, lightheadedness, pins-and-needles sensation, change in smell or taste, and depression or anxiety.

However, studies have found that COVID-19 may be associated with changes to the heart, lungs or other organs even in asymptomatic patients. The latest study, being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), used susceptibility-weighted imaging to analyse the effects that COVID-19 has on the brain.

Magnetic susceptibility denotes how much certain materials, such as blood, iron and calcium, will become magnetised in an applied magnetic field. This ability aids in the detection and monitoring of a host of neurologic conditions including microbleeds, vascular malformations, brain tumours and stroke.

"Group-level studies have not previously focused on COVID-19 changes in magnetic susceptibility of the brain despite several case reports signaling such abnormalities," said study co-author Sapna S Mishra, a Ph.D. candidate at IIT Delhi. "Our study highlights this new aspect of the neurological effects of COVID-19 and reports significant abnormalities in COVID survivors," Mishra said in a statement.

The researchers analysed the susceptibility-weighted imaging data of 46 COVID-recovered patients and 30 healthy controls. Imaging was done within six months of recovery.