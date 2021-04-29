Vaccine shortage | MP, Andhra Pradesh postpone COVID-19 jabs for 18-44 age group

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on April 29 that COVID-19 vaccination for beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will not begin on May 1 in the state, due to a shortage of vaccines.

The Madhya Pradesh CM said: “We had placed orders for both Covishield and Covaxin coronavirus vaccines. But, the manufacturers of both vaccines, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, have said that they will not be able to deliver the vaccine doses by May 1. Therefore, it won't be possible to start vaccination drive for those aged above 18 years on May 1.”

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also said that vaccination for beneficiaries aged above 18 years will not begin before September.

Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh will start vaccinating people aged between 18 and 45 years only in September, once the vaccination for people aged above 45 years concludes.

He said: “It will take four months to complete the vaccination for people in the age group of 18-45, which means they will be vaccinated by the end of January 2022.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Government of India has allowed all states and union territories to vaccinate beneficiaries aged above 18 years starting May 1, when the third phase of the country’s COVID-19 vaccination drive begins.