Moneycontrol Twitter Poll shows nearly 80% in favour of lockdown until May 3

As many as 80 percent of respondents are in favour of the government's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown until May 3, according to a Twitter poll commissioned by Moneycontrol.

Up to 1,582 Twitter users participated in the poll in which an overwhelming majority felt that the extension of the ongoing lockdown was a good decision.

About 6.3 percent of those who took the poll felt that the extension should have been till April 21 while 5.4 percent of the respondents supported extending the lockdown until April 30.

However, 8.3 percent of the respondents were against the decision to extend the nationwide lockdown.