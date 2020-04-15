App
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Twitter Poll shows nearly 80% in favour of lockdown until May 3

About 6.3 percent of those who took the poll felt that the extension should have been till April 21 while 5.4 percent of the respondents supported extending the lockdown until April 30.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As many as 80 percent of respondents are in favour of the government's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown until May 3, according to a Twitter poll commissioned by Moneycontrol.

Up to 1,582 Twitter users participated in the poll in which an overwhelming majority felt that the extension of the ongoing lockdown was a good decision.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak

However, 8.3 percent of the respondents were against the decision to extend the nationwide lockdown.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 04:50 pm

