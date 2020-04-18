App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2020 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 18

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image courtesy: Pixabay
Image courtesy: Pixabay

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Quick workout to start the day
Yoga Day — Do sun salutations.

Here is a guide for that.

Daily Home Isolation Planner 1804Feel good with this quote:

“The true secret of happiness lies in the taking a genuine interest in all the details of daily life.” - William Morris

related news

Show off on your WhatsApp group
- Numerous tabs? Converge them.
- Download free vector doodles.
- Don’t be a slave to your phone!
- This repository of NASA images.
Take it easy!

The Eagles crooned as much.

Make good your time
- Be in the know: Scientists stuck in a ship.
-  Be creative: Make posters of #StayHome campaign.
- Be up-to-date: RBI’s LTRO moves.

- Be productive: By shutting out distractions.

Cook up a storm

Super-fast pasta recipes.

Time to wind down
- Watch: Fauda on Netflix.
- Listen: You’re Wrong About, a podcast.
- Read: What else — Journal of a Solitude.

- Reflect: On the week gone by before you hit the bed.

Click here to see all the previous planners



First Published on Apr 18, 2020 07:44 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #MC Home Isolation Planner

