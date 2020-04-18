Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 18

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.
It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?
We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.Quick workout to start the day
Yoga Day — Do sun salutations.
Here is a guide for that.
“The true secret of happiness lies in the taking a genuine interest in all the details of daily life.” - William Morris
- Numerous tabs? Converge them.
- Download free vector doodles.
- Don’t be a slave to your phone!
- This repository of NASA images.
Take it easy!
The Eagles crooned as much.Make good your time
- Be in the know: Scientists stuck in a ship.
- Be creative: Make posters of #StayHome campaign.
- Be up-to-date: RBI’s LTRO moves.
- Be productive: By shutting out distractions.Cook up a storm
Super-fast pasta recipes.Time to wind down
- Watch: Fauda on Netflix.
- Listen: You’re Wrong About, a podcast.
- Read: What else — Journal of a Solitude.
- Reflect: On the week gone by before you hit the bed.
