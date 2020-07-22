MIT engineers design affordable, reusable face mask that's as effective as an N95

Researchers at MIT and Brigham and Women's Hospital have designed new reusable silicone face masks. They say these masks, which are as effective as N-95 masks,were designed to be easily sterilised and used many times.

"One of the key things we recognised early on was that in order to help meet the demand, we needed to really restrict ourselves to methods that could scale," said Giovanni Traverso, an MIT assistant professor of mechanical engineering and a gastroenterologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. "We also wanted to maximize the reusability of the system, and we wanted systems that could be sterilized in many different ways."

While the silicone mask also has an N-95 filter, it requires much less N-95 material than a traditional N95 mask. Most of the mask is made of silicone rubber, and there is also space for one or two N95 filters. Those filters are designed to be replaced after every use, while the rest of the mask can be sterilised and reused.

"With this design, the filters can be popped in and then thrown away after use, and you’re throwing away a lot less material than an N95 mask," said Adam Wentworth, a research engineer at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a research affiliate at the Koch Institute.

To test the durability of the masks, the researchers tested different sterilisation methods on them, including running them through an autoclave or a steam steriliser, putting them in an oven, and soaking them in bleach and in isopropyl alcohol. Even after sterilisation, the silicone material of the masks remained undamaged.