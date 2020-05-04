App
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: MG Motor to sanitise 4,000 police vehicles across India

The carmaker will sanitise police vehicles across the country at its service stations, free of cost, starting May 4.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational picture
Representational picture

MG Motor India on Monday said it plans to sanitise around 4,000 police vehicles across the country. The company is undertaking complete car sanitisation, including fumigation, car wash, cabin refresh and sanitisation of high touch points of police vehicles, MG Motor India said in a statement.

Under the initiative, the carmaker aims to sanitise up to 4,000 police vehicles across the country at its service stations, free of cost, starting May 4, it added.

"We understand the risks undertaken by the police department, especially in these tough times," MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

Close
In its endeavour to support them, MG Motor is going the extra mile with fumigation of police cars, which ensures complete disinfection of the vehicle's cabin, he added.

First Published on May 4, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #MG Motor

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.