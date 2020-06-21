App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2020 06:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Meghalaya extends night curfew, ban on inter-state movement of people till June 30

The state government has also extended the ban on inter-state movement of people till June 30

PTI

The Meghalaya government has extended the night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am till June 30, officials said on Sunday.

The night curfew was to be in force till Monday.

The state government has also extended the ban on inter-state movement of people till June 30, they said.

Close

"District deputy commissioners have been asked to issue extension of night curfew orders and directives to extend ban on inter-state movement of people," a senior government official told PTI.

related news

The official orders, however, will not apply to security forces, medical teams on duty, wholesale and retail pharmacies and other essential services, he said.

As part of measures to ease the lockdown norms, the Meghalaya government has allowed operationalisation of over 400 shops out of th e 1,222 shops identified at the IewDuh market, from Monday.

It has also allowed operations of beauty parlours, salons and barber shops but in strict adherence to social distancing norms and stipulated time limits, the official said.

Weekly markets across the state, except the ones in areas along the India-Bangladesh border and the inter-state border with Assam, have got the nod to open, too.

Educational institutions will continue to remain closed along with religious places, he said, adding, large public gatherings are also not allowed.

Meanwhile, the state's COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 84 per cent after five more patients were cured on Saturday, a health official said.

Meghalaya has reported a total of 44 coronavirus cases, making it the state with the "least number of infections", the official said.

"Meghalaya - 5 more persons have recovered and test negative for COVID19. Total cases: 44. Total active cases: 6. Recovered: 37," Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said in a tweet.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 21, 2020 06:14 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Meghalaya

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Nita Ambani recognised among top philanthropists of 2020 who stepped up during COVID-19 pandemic

Nita Ambani recognised among top philanthropists of 2020 who stepped up during COVID-19 pandemic

Likely job cuts, salary reductions to have relatively low impact on SBI: Chairman

Likely job cuts, salary reductions to have relatively low impact on SBI: Chairman

Nepal says 90% of its coronavirus cases are foreign returnees, mostly from India

Nepal says 90% of its coronavirus cases are foreign returnees, mostly from India

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.