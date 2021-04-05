Maryland Biotech Company Acknowledges Changes Coming

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine (Representative image)

The Maryland biotech firm at the center of a mix-up that ruined up to 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine declared late Sunday night that it “continues to own and operate” the Baltimore plant where the mishap occurred, even though the Biden administration has put Johnson & Johnson in charge of manufacturing there.

In an apparent bid to reassure its shareholders, Emergent BioSolutions, a contract manufacturer that was making vaccines for both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, said it was “on track with its manufacturing agreements related to COVID-19 vaccines” and “that there are no changes to its financial guidance for 2021.”

Yet even as the company sought to defend its reputation, it acknowledged that there will be changes in the way its plant, known as Bayview, is managed — and that Johnson & Johnson will in effect run its own vaccine manufacturing operation there.

“Emergent’s top priority continues to be the strengthening of the supply chain for Johnson & Johnson’s vitally needed COVID-19 vaccine,” Robert Kramer, the company’s CEO, said in the statement. “We have been working closely with Johnson & Johnson and welcome the additional oversight and support at our Bayview facility.”

On Saturday, days after the disclosure that workers at the Baltimore facility had mixed up ingredients from the two vaccines it was making, the Department of Health and Human Services stepped in, instructing Johnson & Johnson to take control of the plant. The department also ordered Emergent to stop making the AstraZeneca vaccine to avoid future mistakes.

Emergent said Sunday that it would work with the government on a “mutually agreed ramp-down” of AstraZeneca manufacturing. The administration has said that it will look for another site to make that vaccine, which unlike the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not have emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

The error in Baltimore has delayed future shipments of Johnson & Johnson doses in the United States while the FDA investigates what happened. It has also created a public relations headache for the Biden administration, which is trying to increase production of coronavirus vaccines and assure skeptics that they are safe.

Emergent is well known in Washington; last month The New York Times published an investigation into the company’s aggressive lobbying for federal contracts, particularly for the Strategic National Stockpile, the nation’s emergency medical reserve. After the article appeared, President Joe Biden canceled a visit to the Baltimore facility.

The Baltimore plant is one of two federally designated “Centers for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing” that work with the government and are supposed to stand ready to help in a public health emergency. In June, the government awarded Emergent a contract valued at up to $628 million to reserve manufacturing space for coronavirus vaccines and upgrade the Baltimore facility.

The government recently increased the contract by $23 million to allow Emergent to purchase manufacturing equipment specific to Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine — an award the company highlighted in its statement Sunday. The increase was awarded March 23, two days before the government learned about the mix-up at the Baltimore facility.