Maruti MD Kenichi Ayukawa tests positive for COVID-19

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO, Kenichi Ayukawa tests COVID-19 positive.

Kenchi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Maruti Suzuki, has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana.

He is asymptomatic but because he lives alone in India, he decided to get hospitalised, according to a report by Economic Times.

India is battling one of the worst health crises ever. More than 3.6 lakh new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours —yet another single-day record.

On April 28, Maruti said it would shut down all of its manufacturing facilities starting May 1 till May 9, as it looks to divert oxygen supplied to its plants for medical purposes.