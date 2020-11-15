PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tests positive for COVID-19

The CM took to Twitter to make an announcement, and requested all those who came in contact with him to also get themselves tested for the virus.

Moneycontrol News
File image: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh
File image: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh

Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh tested positive for the novel coronavirus on November 15.

The CM took to Twitter to announce the COVID-19 diagnosis, and requested all those who came in contact with him to also get themselves tested for the virus.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 88,14,579, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.
First Published on Nov 15, 2020 02:52 pm

