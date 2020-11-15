Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh tested positive for the novel coronavirus on November 15.



I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate and get tested.

— N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 15, 2020

The CM took to Twitter to announce the COVID-19 diagnosis, and requested all those who came in contact with him to also get themselves tested for the virus.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 88,14,579, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.