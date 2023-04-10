 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maharashtra sees fresh COVID-19 cases, one fatality in last 24 hours

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 08:14 PM IST

Maharashtra on Monday reported 328 fresh COVID-19 cases, a fall of more than 50 per cent compared to the previous day, taking the overall tally of infections to 81,50,257, the state health department said.

With a single fatality in Mumbai city, the cumulative COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 1,48,460.

On Sunday, Maharashtra had reported 788 COVID-19 cases and a single fatality.

With the new additions on Monday, the state is now left with 4,667 active cases.