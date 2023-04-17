Maharashtra sees 505 COVID-19 cases, including 131 in Mumbai; no death

Maharashtra on April 17 reported 505 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,56,344, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,479, a health department official said.

On Sunday, Maharashtra had reported 650 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, he pointed out.

Mumbai circle led with 262 cases, followed by 90 in Pune circle, 86 in Aurangabad circle, 39 in Akola circle, 12 in Nashik circle, seven in Kolhapur circle, six in Latur circle and three in Aurangabad circle, he said.

The addition to the state's tally included 131 cases in Mumbai, which took the infection count in the country's financial capital to 11,59,759, while the toll stood at 19,754.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

The recovery count increased by 334 in the state to touch 80,01,778, leaving Maharashtra with an active caseload of 6,087, he said. So far, 8,68,01,628 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 9,616 in the last 24 hours, comprising 7,276 at government labs, 2,185 at private labs and 155 by self-testing kits. As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.10 percent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 81,56,344; fresh cases: 505 ; death toll 1,48,479; recoveries 80,01,778 ; active cases: 6087 total tests: 8,68,01,628.

PTI