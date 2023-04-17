 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maharashtra sees 505 COVID-19 cases, including 131 in Mumbai; no death

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 08:59 PM IST

On April 16, Maharashtra had reported 650 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, health department official said.

Maharashtra on April 17 reported 505 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,56,344, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,479, a health department official said.

On Sunday, Maharashtra had reported 650 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, he pointed out.

Mumbai circle led with 262 cases, followed by 90 in Pune circle, 86 in Aurangabad circle, 39 in Akola circle, 12 in Nashik circle, seven in Kolhapur circle, six in Latur circle and three in Aurangabad circle, he said.

The addition to the state's tally included 131 cases in Mumbai, which took the infection count in the country's financial capital to 11,59,759, while the toll stood at 19,754.

