Maharashtra reports UK returnees fleeing quarantine: Report

After eight patients were found positive for the new COVID-19 strain in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister (CM) of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray decided to send a request to the Central Government to quarantine passengers coming from the United Kingdom at other international airports in the country.

According to ANI reports, the Maharashtra government also received reports that due to strict quarantine rules for UK returnees in Maharashtra, people returning from the UK are taking flights to airports outside the state.



These travellers later return to Mumbai to avoid the quarantine rules, it said.

A total of 38 samples collected in India have been found to be positive with the new COVID-19 strain that was first detected in the UK.

With the addition of 11 new cases, there are now 10 patients in NIMHANS, Bengaluru; three in CCMB, Hyderabad; five in NIV, Pune.

All the COVID-19 positive persons have been kept in isolation in designated Health Care facilities by the respective state governments. The people they had come in contact with have also been put under quarantine and contact tracing is on for co-travelers.

On January 2, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the variant of COVID-19 emerging from the UK has been successfully isolated and cultured at the National Institute of Virology.

However, coronavirus positive samples of UK returnees are being tested for genome sequencing at 10 INSACOG labs.