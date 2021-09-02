Maharashtra reports 4,342 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths in past 24 hours

People wait in a queue to receive the vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a shopping mall in Mumbai, India, August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 4,342 new coronavirus cases and 55 fatalities while 4,755 patients recovered, a health department official said. The Pune region reported the highest 17 fatalities.

The state's infection tally rose to 64,73,674 while the death toll reached 1,37,551. The number of recovered patients increased to 62,81,985, leaving the state with 50,607 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 97.04 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. Rural parts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Wardha and Bhandara districts and municipal corporations of Parbhani, Bhiwandi, Dhule and Malegaon did not report any new COVID-19 case.

Ahmednagar district reported the highest 833 new cases, followed by rural parts of Pune with 539 infections. Among districts, highest number of fatalities were also reported in rural parts of Ahmednagar (14).

Of eight regions, the Pune region saw the highest 1,780 new cases followed by 986 infections in the Nashik region. Mumbai region reported 902 fresh infections, Kolhapur 433, Latur 147, Aurangabad 44, Akola 28 and Nagpur 22. Of 55 fatalities reported in the state, the highest 17 were from the Pune region, followed by 16 deaths in the Nashik region.

Nagpur region did not report any fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 infection. Mumbai region saw nine deaths, Kolhapur six, Latur five while Akola and Aurangabad reported one death each. Mumbai city witnessed 440 new cases and three deaths while Pune city reported 251 fresh infections and two deaths.

Pune district also has the highest number of 14,660 active patients. With 1,72,579 new coronavirus tests, the total of samples tested so far in Maharashtra reached 5,43,27,469. A total of 2,87,385 people are in home quarantine and 1,971 patients are in institutional quarantine.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 64,73,674, New cases 4,342, Total deaths 1,37,551, New deaths 55, Total recoveries 62,81,985, Active cases 50,607, Total tests conducted 5,43,27,469.