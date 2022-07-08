Maharashtra reports 2,944 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Maharashtra on July 8 reported 2,944 new COVID-19 cases, up by 266 from a day ago, and seven more deaths linked to the infection, taking the state's overall tally to 79,98,673 and the toll to 1,47,971, a health department official said.

The addition to the cumulative tally was 2,678 on Thursday, while the number of deaths was higher at eight. The fresh COVID-19 deaths were reported from Mumbai, Vasai-Virar (two each), Thane, Raigad and Aurangabad (one each).

The recovery of 3,499 persons from the infection in the last 24 hours took the number of people discharged so far to 78,31,851, leaving the state with an active tally of 18,851, the official said. State health department data showed the coronavirus recovery rate at 97.91 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.84 per cent.

The number of tests carried out so far rose to 8,23,04,212 after addition of 40,730 tests in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Total cases 79,98,673; fresh cases 2,944; death toll 1,47,971; recoveries 78,31,851; active cases 18,851; total tests 8,23,04,212.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show