Maharashtra reports 25,833 new COVID-19 cases, highest ever in a single day

The state has witnessed a resurgence in coronavirus crisis since February 2021 (Representative image)

The single-day COVID-19 count of Maharashtra breached the 25,000-mark on March 18. The numbers were the highest reported so far since the onset of pandemic.

As per the bulletin issued by the state health department, a total of 25,833 new infections were reported in the preceding 24 hours. This is above the peak of 24,886 coronavirus cases reported on September 11, 2020.

In the last 24 hours, 12,764 patients were discharged, the health department said. A death count of 58 was reported in the corresponding period.

The cumulative tally of COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra surged to 23,96,340. Out of the total infected patients, 21,75,565 have recovered till date. The overall fatality toll in the state is 53,138.

The tally of active infections in Maharashtra surged to 1,66,353 - accounting for around two-third of the country's total active caseload.

City-wise, Nagpur witnessed the sharpest spike of 2,926 cases, followed by 2,877 in Mumbai and 2,791 in Pune city.

Pune division comprising civic bodies of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad as well as districts of Pune, Solapur and Satara reported cumulative 5,583 new cases, highest among the divisions.

A central team which was sent to observe the situation in Maharashtra claimed that the state is in the early stage of a second COVID-19 wave.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers on March 17, also marked concern over the high test positivity rate in Maharashtra.

Modi called for "quick and decisive measures" to prevent the second peak, after pointing out that 70 districts across India have reported a 150 percent increase in infections.