COVID-19 Spike: Maharashtra records highest daily count of 59,907 new coronavirus cases

Maharashtra has recorded 59,907 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the state's highest daily count of coronavirus cases.

The state's tally of total cases now stands at 31,73,261, the state health department reported. Additionally, 322 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 56, 652.

As of April 7, Maharashtra has 5,01,559 active cases and 26,13,627 recoveries, according to the state health department.

Maharashtra's numbers have been a grave concern for the Central government, and the state has been advised to ramp up its RT-PCR testing.

The Uddhav Thackeray led government has imposed extremely strict regulations for the state-night curfew, weekend lockdowns- till April 30.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said this morning that the state may run out of Covid vaccines in three days and that he had asked the centre to send more stocks soonest, with cities like Mumbai forced to shut down vaccination centres or turn away people.

After Maharashtra's SOS on vaccines, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today slammed what he called "deplorable attempts by some state governments to distract attention from their failures and spread panic among the people".

The "lackadaisical attitude" of the Maharashtra government had singularly bogged down the entire country's efforts to fight the virus, he said in a furious statement. Mr Vardhan said that "there is no shortage" of vaccines.