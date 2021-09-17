MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

Maharashtra logs 3,586 COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths in past 24 hours

As many as 4,410 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 63,24,720.

PTI
September 17, 2021 / 09:55 PM IST
COVID-19 Antigen testing in Maharashtra. Photo credit: Ganesh Dhamodkar ( via Wikimedia Commons)

Maharashtra on Friday reported 3,586 new coronavirus infections and 67 fatalities, taking the caseload to 65,15,111 and death toll to 1,38,389, a health department official said. As many as 4,410 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 63,24,720.

There are 48,451 active cases in the state now. As many as 2,81,072 people are in home quarantine and 1,813 in institutional quarantine.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra logs 3,783 COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths, 4,364 recoveries

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.08 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state thus far climbed to 5,67,09,128 after 1,79,246 samples were tested during the day.

Mumbai city reported 472 new cases and three deaths, taking its infection tally to 7,37,200 and death toll to 16,042. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,15,111, New cases 3,586, Death toll 1,38,389, Recoveries 63,24,720, Active cases 48,451, Total tests 5,67,09,128.
Tags: #coronavirus infections #Covid-19 pandemic #institutional quarantine #Maharashtra
first published: Sep 17, 2021 09:55 pm

