Maharashtra logs 1,715 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths; active tally at 28,631

Representational image (Reuters)

Maharashtra reported 1,715 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the state's infection tally to 65,91,697, while 29 deaths pushed the toll to 1,39,789, the health department said. A total of 2,680 patients recuperated during the day, which took the recovery count to 64,19,678, it said.

The state's recovery rate is 97.39 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. With 1,10,465 tests being conducted on Sunday, the overall test figure of the state rose to 6,10,20,463.

There are 28,631 active cases in Maharashtra at present. Mumbai did not report any death due to the virus during the day, but recorded 366 new cases.

ALSO READ: Mumbai records zero death for first time since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020

There were 706 new cases and three deaths in Mumbai division, including one in Raigad district and two in Vasai-Virar, the department said. Nashik division reported 285 new coronavirus cases, including 202 in Ahmednagar district alone.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Pune division had 528 fresh cases, Kolhapur division 116 cases, Aurangabad division 25 cases and Latur division 44 cases, it said. Akola division reported five cases, but Akola and Amravati districts as well as the two cities did not report a single case on Sunday. The division did not report any death.

Nagpur division witnessed six new cases, but not a single death. The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive 65,91,697, death toll 1,39,789, recoveries 64,19,678, active cases 28,631, total tests 6,10,20,463.