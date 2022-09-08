English
    Maharashtra logs 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths; active tally at 7,082

    Of the six coronavirus fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, two each were from the Mumbai administrative circle and Pune district (rural parts) and one each from municipal corporation areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur, he said

    PTI
    September 08, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST
    Representative image (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

    Maharashtra on Thursday registered 1,076 fresh cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths linked to the infection, taking the overall tally to 81,08,442 and the toll to 1,48,280, said a state health department official. The state on Wednesday had reported 1,094 cases and five deaths related to the viral infection.

    As many as 1,031 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 79,53,080 and leaving the state with an active caseload of 7,082, he said. The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.08 percent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.82 percent, the official said.

    Of the six coronavirus fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, two each were from the Mumbai administrative circle and Pune district (rural parts) and one each from municipal corporation areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur, he said. The Mumbai administrative circle added 626 cases, followed by 265 in Pune, 50 in Nagpur, 42 in Kolhapur, 38 in Nashik, 30 in Latur, 13 in Aurangabad, and 12 in the Akola circle, the official said.

    An administrative circle consists of multiple districts. He said 28,549 coronavirus tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, taking the total in the state to 8,43,00,281.

    Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,08,442; fresh cases 1,076; death toll 1,48,280; recoveries 79,53,080; active cases 7,082; total tests 8,43,00,281.
    Tags: #Coronvirus #Covid-19 #Maharashtra
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 07:35 pm
