Maharashtra government order says housing societies cannot deny entry to domestic workers: Report

The Maharashtra government noted in an order that housing societies cannot prevent the entry of domestic workers into societies and buildings. In an order issued on June 26, the cooperatives department said housing directed housing societies against framing orders pertaining to entry of domestic workers on their own, as per a report by The Times of India.

Earlier, several housing societies across the states had come out with orders banning the entry of domestic workers and drivers into the buildings. This was done in light of the outbreak of COVID-19.

However, the latest order noted that such orders were issued by some societies despite no such restrictions imposed under the state's lockdown guidelines.

The order comes at a time when the state, which has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India, is gradually easing into a resumption of activity. Starting June 28, salons, beauty parlours and barber shops in the state have also been permitted to resume operations. The order to this effect was issued as part of the state's ‘Mission Begin Again Phase IV’. Meanwhile, gyms across Maharashtra are also set to reopen soon, and guidelines for them will be issued.

The state has already recorded over 1.5 lakh cases of coronavirus infections, of which nearly 66,000 are active cases.