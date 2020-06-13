App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra government approves use of homeopathy medicine against COVID-19

The Ayush Ministry had on June 10 announced that a clinical trial would be undertaken to test the efficacy of homeopathy medicine Arsenicum Album 30 against coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Homeopathy (Image courtesy: Pixabay)
Homeopathy (Image courtesy: Pixabay)

The Maharashtra government has approved the use of homeopathy medicine Arsenicum Album 30 as a prophylactic against the novel coronavirus infection and as an immunity booster. The government has started the process of identifying COVID-19 patients above age 55 years to administer Arsenicum Album 30.

Moreover, a task force set up by state government has come up with a list of Unani and Ayurvedic medicines, including Agastya Haritaki, Ayush 64 and even sesame oil, as measures against COVID-18, reported the Indian Express.

In Mumbai, authorities had distributed Arsenic Album 30 in May among the high-risk population in containment zones of two wards. Its distribution began in all 24 wards after the state government allowed its use on June 8.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

“We are giving this medicine to high-risk populations across the city now,” said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner.

The task force appointed by Maharashtra government submitted its report on June 8 listing Unani, Ayurvedic and homeopathic medicines as prophylactic or immunity boosters.

The Ayush ministry had on June 10 announced that a trial would be undertaken to test the efficacy of Arsenic Album 30’s against coronavirus.

Subsequently, the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH) received clearance to start a trial in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat, Hyderabad and Machilipatnam. “CCRH aims to generate evidence to support homoeopathic intervention as mass prophylaxis against COVID-19,” the Ayush Ministry had said.

While there is no evidence to suggest that Arsenicum Album 30 prevents COVID-19, homeopathy experts generally use the medicine to treat respiratory problems.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 01:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Maharashtra

