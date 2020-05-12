Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra government allows home delivery of alcohol

In good news for liquor enthusiasts in Maharashtra, the state government has allowed home delivery of alcohol.

In an order dated May 11, the government has allowed liquor licence holders to home deliver alcohol.

The notification states that a person delivering liquor must wear a mask and use hand sanitiser on regular intervals.

"Maharashtra government hereby permits the licensee holding the licensees in form FL-II, FL/BR-II, FL/W-II, as appended to the Bombay Liquor Rules 1953, to sell the IMFL - spirits, beer, mild liquor, wines, to the permit holders by effecting delivery at the home address of the permit holders, subject to the conditions," the notification said.

"The order shall be in force and effective until the orders of lockdown issues by the government from time to time under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 or any other act are in force in the state. The government may at any time and at its discretion either modify or rescind the same," it added.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The move comes weeks after thousands lined up outside alcohol stores as the government permitted the sale of liquor.

The state excise department has also started an online token system on a pilot basis for the sale of liquor in Pune city to avoid crowding at shops.

Under the new token system, a person has to register on the state excise department's portal and then visit the shop to buy liquor.

The move aims to reduce long queues outside liquor shops. The government plans to issue a limited number of tokens for sale of liquor to avoid crowding on the streets.

The system will be initially started on a pilot basis in Pune and if successful, it will be emulated in other parts of the state.

(With inputs from PTI)