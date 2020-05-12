App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra government allows home delivery of alcohol

In an order dated May 11, the government allowed liquor licence holders to home deliver alcohol.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

In good news for liquor enthusiasts in Maharashtra, the state government has allowed home delivery of alcohol.

In an order dated May 11, the government has allowed liquor licence holders to home deliver alcohol.

The notification states that a person delivering liquor must wear a mask and use hand sanitiser on regular intervals.

Close

"Maharashtra government hereby permits the licensee holding the licensees in form FL-II, FL/BR-II, FL/W-II, as appended to the Bombay Liquor Rules 1953, to sell the IMFL - spirits, beer, mild liquor, wines, to the permit holders by effecting delivery at the home address of the permit holders, subject to the conditions," the notification said.

related news

"The order shall be in force and effective until the orders of lockdown issues by the government from time to time under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 or any other act are in force in the state. The government may at any time and at its discretion either modify or rescind the same," it added.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The move comes weeks after thousands lined up outside alcohol stores as the government permitted the sale of liquor.

The state excise department has also started an online token system on a pilot basis for the sale of liquor in Pune city to avoid crowding at shops.

Under the new token system, a person has to register on the state excise department's portal and then visit the shop to buy liquor.

The move aims to reduce long queues outside liquor shops. The government plans to issue a limited number of tokens for sale of liquor to avoid crowding on the streets.

The system will be initially started on a pilot basis in Pune and if successful, it will be emulated in other parts of the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 05:31 pm

tags #alcohol #coronavirus #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Excise Department

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | 'Okay to ride a horse', says BJP MLA after son filmed flouting lockdown rules

Coronavirus pandemic | 'Okay to ride a horse', says BJP MLA after son filmed flouting lockdown rules

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

Change in labour laws to give flexibility to industry: CII

Change in labour laws to give flexibility to industry: CII

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.