Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka worst-hit with Omicron; check details

India, on January 7, breached the one-lakh mark in its daily COVID-19 tally with as many as 1,17,100 new cases being recorded in the last 24 hours.

As per the Union ministry of health and family affairs, the country’s current active caseload currently stood at 3,71,363. India's count of the highly transmissible Omicron variant crossed the 3,000-mark with 3,007 cases reported. The fast spreading variant is now present in 27 states of the country.

Out of the total Omicron cases reported so far, 1,199 people have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra has the highest Omicron count with 876 cases, followed by Delhi with 465 cases. Karnataka recorded 333 cases, Rajasthan at 291 and Kerala at 284.

As for Gujarat, it didn't record any new Omicron case in the last 24 hours. The state's total tally of Omicron cases remains 204, of which 151 patients have already been discharged. Meanwhile, Assam on January 5, recorded its first Omicron case after a Saudi Arabia returnee tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant.

Tamil Nadu recorded 121 cases, followed by Haryana at 114, while Telangana's tally stands at 107. Odisha (60), Uttar Pradesh (31), Andhra Pradesh (28) and West Bengal (27) have so far recorded less than 100 cases of Omicron variant.