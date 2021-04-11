Maharashtra courts shut for five consecutive days, will resume work on April 15

File image of the Bombay high Court building in Mumbai, Maharashtra

All courts in Maharashtra will remain shut till April 15, as per directions of the Bombay High Court.

All courts in Maharashtra have already been shut since April 10, owing to the weekend and now the Bombay HC has directed courts to be shut on April 12 as well to break the chain of transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Advocate Sushil Mancharkar, ex-president, Pimpri-Chinchwad Bar Association, said on April 11: “On Saturdays and Sundays, the courts were shut for the weekend. Though on Monday, there is no public holiday, courts will remain shut to break the chain of corona transmission. And on Tuesday (April 13), the courts will have a holiday for Gudi Padwa and on Wednesday, courts will remain shut for Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14).”

Following the HC directives, the District and Sessions Court in Pune has already declared April 12 as a holiday “to take precautionary measures and to break the chain of coronavirus” spread, reported The Indian Express.

The Pune court, however, said, on April 12, “judicial officers shall attend urgent matters like remand work on April 12, 2021, as per usual arrangement made for holidays, for the month of April 2021.”

It added: “All judicial officers may post the matters fixed for hearing on April 12, 2021, either on the next working day or on appropriate dates, after considering the nature and urgency of the matter. All judicial officers must carry this circular to the notice of all staff members working under their control and the Bar Association of their respective stations. The Coordinator, Computer Section, District Court, Pune, will upload the circular on the official website of the District Court, Pune.”