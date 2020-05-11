App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 09:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks PM Modi for 'specific, concrete directions' on coronavirus lockdown

Thackeray also reportedly requested Modi to allow the resumption of local train services in Mumbai for those engaged in essential services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on May 11 asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show the state "specific and concrete directions" on the ongoing lockdown, PTI has reported.

Thackeray also expressed reservations over the lifting of the lockdown, as he suggested any action regarding the matter should be taken "cautiously", news agency ANI has said.

"Cases are expected to peak in May, it may peak in June or July also. I've read Wuhan is witnessing a 2nd wave of cases, even WHO has warned about this. So, I suggest that any action on lockdown must be taken cautiously," ANI quoted Thackeray.

Close

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

related news

Citing the intense pressure the police force is already under as many of its personnel are also getting infected with COVID-19, the Maharashtra CM said that if the need arises, the state should be given central forces.

Thackeray also reportedly requested Modi to allow the resumption of local train services in Mumbai for those engaged in essential services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with chief ministers earlier today, to discuss a lockdown exit strategy. This was the fifth such interaction between PM Modi and the chief ministers since the COVID-19 outbreak in India.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here

(With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 08:31 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Maharashtra #PM Modi #Uddhav Thackeray

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Extend force majeure benefit to homebuyers too: BJP MP and FPCE write to housing minister

Extend force majeure benefit to homebuyers too: BJP MP and FPCE write to housing minister

Coronavirus wrap May 11: PM Modi interacts with chief ministers; Wuhan reports first cluster since end of lockdown

Coronavirus wrap May 11: PM Modi interacts with chief ministers; Wuhan reports first cluster since end of lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown: German national 'living' at Delhi airport for 2 months

Coronavirus lockdown: German national 'living' at Delhi airport for 2 months

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.