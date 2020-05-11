Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks PM Modi for 'specific, concrete directions' on coronavirus lockdown

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on May 11 asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show the state "specific and concrete directions" on the ongoing lockdown, PTI has reported.

Thackeray also expressed reservations over the lifting of the lockdown, as he suggested any action regarding the matter should be taken "cautiously", news agency ANI has said.

"Cases are expected to peak in May, it may peak in June or July also. I've read Wuhan is witnessing a 2nd wave of cases, even WHO has warned about this. So, I suggest that any action on lockdown must be taken cautiously," ANI quoted Thackeray.

Citing the intense pressure the police force is already under as many of its personnel are also getting infected with COVID-19, the Maharashtra CM said that if the need arises, the state should be given central forces.

Thackeray also reportedly requested Modi to allow the resumption of local train services in Mumbai for those engaged in essential services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with chief ministers earlier today, to discuss a lockdown exit strategy. This was the fifth such interaction between PM Modi and the chief ministers since the COVID-19 outbreak in India.

