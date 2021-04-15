Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks for GST returns of March and April to be extended by 3 months

Saying that a mini lockdown is a necessity to mitigate the severe COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting various measures that can be undertaken.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting various measures to be undertaken in view of the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/maXtfDdlR6

The first measure suggested is a GST extension for three months for small and medium taxpayers. The extension has been asked for the GST of March and April.

Secondly, CM Thackeray wishes for the state to be allowed to use the Gratuitous Relief of Rs 100 per adult per day and Rs 60 per child per day for all the Antodaya Anna Yojana (AAA) and Priority House Hold (PHH) family members whose names are included in the AAA and PHH ration cards.

"The said expenditure may be allowed for the States Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) during the current financial year", read the letter. Thackeray also wishes for the first instalment of the central share of SDRF to be released to the state.

The letter also asked for banks to defer the instalments of small business owners and producers that are becoming due in the first quarter of the financial year.

Maharashtra is currently under strict curbs- including Section 144 imposed on the state, due to the surging COVID-19 cases.

The state on April 14 reported 58,952 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 35,78,160, while 278 new fatalities pushed the toll to 58,804, the state health department said.

In view of an alarming rise in cases, the state government has announced 15-day-long stricter measures which came into force at 8 pm April 14 and will remain in operation till 7 am on May 1.