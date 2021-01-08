London Mayor Sadiq Khan declares 'major incident', says 1 in 30 has COVID-19

The London Mayor has requested the citizens of London to take their safety and health very seriously and not venture out unless it is extremely important.

As the UK is dealing with the worst wave of the coronavirus since its global spread last year, London Mayor Sadiq Khan on January 8 declared a "major incident", saying "one in 30 Londoners now has COVID-19".



BREAKING:

Today I have declared a major incident in London because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point. One in 30 Londoners now has COVID-19. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die. January 8, 2021

The mayor warned that hospital beds in London could fall massively short due to the rising cases of the new UK strain of the virus.

A major incident is any situation that goes beyond the scope of business-as-usual operations and could inflict serious harm, damage, disruption, or risk to human life or welfare, essential services, the environment, or national security.

"The stark reality is that we will run out of beds for patients in the next couple of weeks unless the spread of the virus slows down drastically," Khan said in a statement, urging greater support from the central UK government.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

According to reports, one in every 30 Londoners has now been affected by the virus. Patients in the city's hospitals have increased by 27 percent and those on ventilators have increased by 42 percent.

To give you a perspective, according to Khan, more patients are being treated now in the hospitals as compared to the peak of the pandemic last April.

Imploring the gravity of the situation, the Mayor has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for greater financial support for Londoners who need to self-isolate, daily vaccination data, the closure of places of worship, and for face masks to be worn routinely outside of the home.

He also requested the citizens of London to take their safety and health very seriously and not venture out unless it is extremely important.