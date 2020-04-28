App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 06:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lockdown exit plan: Anand Mahindra says government up against a complex challenge

He cited the example of a roadside 'dhaba' and truckers who depend on them for their meals, to highlight how different elements of the economy are interrelated.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As supply chains and various elements of the economy are intricately interrelated, a "calibrated" lockdown exit strategy would mean the sequential opening of different parts of the country, which would in turn mean a painfully slow industrial recovery, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted on April 28.

At a time when the country inches closer to the last date of the extended nationwide lockdown, Mahindra pointed out the complex challenge of planning a strategy to exit the lockdown that the government is currently faced with.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic 

Close

"Research suggests a 49 day lockdown is optimal. If true, then post that duration, I believe the lifting of the lockout should be comprehensive," he tweeted.

related news

He cited the example of a roadside 'dhaba' and truckers who depend on them for their meals, to highlight how different elements of the economy are interrelated.

Mahindra said, "It's crystal clear that ALL supply chains & ALL elements of the economy are intricately interrelated. For example, humble roadside dhabas may seem ‘non-essential’ but truckers can’t journey without them."

Similarly, he made a point that in manufacturing, if even a single feeder factory remains locked down, the final product assembly would consequently be stalled.

His statement comes at a time when PM Modi reportedly hinted at a staggered exit from the ongoing lockdown, with plans to ease restrictions in non-hotspots areas.

In light of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the disease. This was later extended until May 3 as the number of COVID-19 positive cases reported from across the country was on the rise.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 06:35 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra #coronavirus #India

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.