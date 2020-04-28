Lockdown exit plan: Anand Mahindra says government up against a complex challenge

He cited the example of a roadside 'dhaba' and truckers who depend on them for their meals, to highlight how different elements of the economy are interrelated.
As supply chains and various elements of the economy are intricately interrelated, a "calibrated" lockdown exit strategy would mean the sequential opening of different parts of the country, which would in turn mean a painfully slow industrial recovery, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted on April 28.
At a time when the country inches closer to the last date of the extended nationwide lockdown, Mahindra pointed out the complex challenge of planning a strategy to exit the lockdown that the government is currently faced with.
Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic
"Research suggests a 49 day lockdown is optimal. If true, then post that duration, I believe the lifting of the lockout should be comprehensive," he tweeted.
The Govt has a complex challenge planning an exit from the lockdown. It’s crystal clear that ALL supply chains & ALL elements of the economy are intricately interrelated.For example, humble roadside dhabas may seem ‘non-essential’ but truckers can’t journey without them (1/3)
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 28, 2020
Mahindra said, "It's crystal clear that ALL supply chains & ALL elements of the economy are intricately interrelated. For example, humble roadside dhabas may seem ‘non-essential’ but truckers can’t journey without them."
Similarly, he made a point that in manufacturing, if even a single feeder factory remains locked down, the final product assembly would consequently be stalled.
His statement comes at a time when PM Modi reportedly hinted at a staggered exit from the ongoing lockdown, with plans to ease restrictions in non-hotspots areas.
In light of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the disease. This was later extended until May 3 as the number of COVID-19 positive cases reported from across the country was on the rise.Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365