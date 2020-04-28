Lockdown exit plan: Anand Mahindra says government up against a complex challenge

As supply chains and various elements of the economy are intricately interrelated, a "calibrated" lockdown exit strategy would mean the sequential opening of different parts of the country, which would in turn mean a painfully slow industrial recovery, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted on April 28.

At a time when the country inches closer to the last date of the extended nationwide lockdown, Mahindra pointed out the complex challenge of planning a strategy to exit the lockdown that the government is currently faced with.

"Research suggests a 49 day lockdown is optimal. If true, then post that duration, I believe the lifting of the lockout should be comprehensive," he tweeted.



The Govt has a complex challenge planning an exit from the lockdown. It’s crystal clear that ALL supply chains & ALL elements of the economy are intricately interrelated.For example, humble roadside dhabas may seem ‘non-essential’ but truckers can’t journey without them (1/3)

He cited the example of a roadside 'dhaba' and truckers who depend on them for their meals, to highlight how different elements of the economy are interrelated.

Similarly, he made a point that in manufacturing, if even a single feeder factory remains locked down, the final product assembly would consequently be stalled.

His statement comes at a time when PM Modi reportedly hinted at a staggered exit from the ongoing lockdown, with plans to ease restrictions in non-hotspots areas.

In light of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the disease. This was later extended until May 3 as the number of COVID-19 positive cases reported from across the country was on the rise.