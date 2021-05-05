Locate nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre on WhatsApp - here is how

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that will help Indian users locate the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre (Image: AFP)

Ever since the Government of India opened vaccination to people between the ages of 18 to 44 years, people have been struggling to book a slot for a vaccine appointment. Some Indians have also created dedicated portals to help inform people when slots are available for booking on the app.



Find your nearest vaccination center right here, through the MyGov Corona Helpdesk Chatbot! Simply type ‘Namaste’ at 9013151515 on WhatsApp or visit https://t.co/D5cznbq8B5. Prepare, don't panic! #LargestVaccineDrive #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/qbfFlr5G0T

— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 1, 2021

Now, Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that will help Indian users locate the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre. WhatsApp will employ the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot on its platform. The chatbot was launched earlier this year and has now been updated to aid users in locating the closest vaccination centre.

WhatsApp will employ the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot on its platform