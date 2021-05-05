MARKET NEWS

Locate nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre on WhatsApp - here is how

WhatsApp is employing the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot on its platform.

Moneycontrol News
May 05, 2021 / 01:58 PM IST
Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that will help Indian users locate the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre (Image: AFP)


Ever since the Government of India opened vaccination to people between the ages of 18 to 44 years, people have been struggling to book a slot for a vaccine appointment. Some Indians have also created dedicated portals to help inform people when slots are available for booking on the app.

Now, Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that will help Indian users locate the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre. WhatsApp will employ the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot on its platform. The chatbot was launched earlier this year and has now been updated to aid users in locating the closest vaccination centre.

How to locate the nearest vaccination centre using WhatsApp?

  • First, save the official number for the Government of India's Corona Helpdesk on your phone, i.e., 9013151515.

  • The type, “Type Namaste, Hi or Hello” to start the chat session.

  • Once you do this, you will receive an automated message that will ask you to choose from an option from a list of services available, which includes COVID Vaccination, Professional Advice to Improve Immunity, Latest alerts about coronavirus, etc.

  • In this case, you will select option number 1, which is COVID Vaccination by simply replying “1”.

  • You will then be asked to enter your six-digital postal code.

  • Doing this will provide a list of vaccination centres in your PIN code.

  • Lastly, it will also include a link to the CoWIN website where you can register yourself and book a slot for the COVID-19 vaccination.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus cases in india #COVID vaccination #Covid vaccine #Covid-19 #India coronavirus #WhatsApp
first published: May 5, 2021 01:58 pm

