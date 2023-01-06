Covid-hit China LIVE updates: Several countries put up travel barriers as China set to reopen borders

Covid Live Updates: Greece, Germany and Sweden on Thursday joined more than a dozen countries to demand COVID tests from Chinese travellers, as the World Health Organisation said China's official virus data was under-reporting the true extent of its outbreak.
Covid news live updates: A new Covid variant that was first detected last year has quickly become the dominant strain in the USA and has now been identified in at least 28 other countries, according to the World Health Organization.
Kraken - the Covid variant XBB.1.5 | Origin of the variant
- Covid variants are currently named by an expert group convened by the WHO. It identifies so-called variants of concern that have potential global public health significance, such as reducing the effectiveness of current pandemic measures, using the Greek alphabet.
- Previous strains like alpha, beta and delta fell under the convention.
- As per Bloomberg, the last Greek-named variant, omicron, emerged more than a year ago and left no room for the emergence of other, significantly different strains. Omicron has spawned multiple lineages, including XBB.1.5, and their names stem from a mix of alphabets and numbers known as “Pango.”
- That has led to the rise in popularity of informal online nicknames, including “Kraken.” The moniker for XBB.1.5 was proposed by an evolutionary professor on Twitter to match the strength of the new strain with the mythological sea monster.
Covid curbs | As COVID-hit China reopens to the world, countries put up travel barriers
- With China days away from dropping border controls that have effectively shut it off from the rest of the world for three years, countries are lining up to impose curbs on travellers from China to contain its raging COVID-19 outbreak.
- From Sunday, January 8, China will drop a requirement for inbound travellers to quarantine, the latest dismantling of its "zero-COVID" regime that began last month following historic protests against a suffocating series of mass lockdowns, Reuters reported.
- But the abrupt changes have exposed many of China's 1.4 billion population to the virus for the first time, triggering an infection wave that is overwhelming some hospitals, emptying pharmacy shelves of medication and causing international alarm.
Kraken - the Covid variant XBB.1.5 | Possible impact on the world
- China, which is going through a major wave of infections after dismantling its stringent Covid Zero policy in recent weeks, has yet to report any domestic cases of XBB.1.5. Shanghai has detected three infections caused by the variant and said all were imported cases. But health agencies across the world, including the WHO, have raised concerns that China isn’t providing enough genomic sequencing information to come to any definitive conclusions.
- In the meantime, the country’s Covid wave is being driven by two other omicron strains: BA.5.2 and BF.7. Together they account for 97.5% of all local infections, according to genomic sequencing data from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
- While authorities have tried to allay fears that the XBB variants will drive new waves of infection, the public — already spooked by the strained healthcare system and limited availability of treatments — isn’t convinced. A widely circulated viral post claiming the XBB variant may lead to vomiting and diarrhea led to an anti-diarrheal medication selling out across China as panicked buyers snapped it up.
Kraken - the Covid variant XBB.1.5 | Details about the variant
- XBB.1.5 is a descendant of the omicron XBB subvariant — which is itself a cross between two earlier strains: BA.2.75 and BA.2.10.1.
- The original XBB variant has already caused waves of infection in countries including Singapore and India since the WHO first raised concern about it last October.
Covid surge in US | US National Institute of Health launches pilot COVID telehealth program
- The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Thursday launched a virtual program aimed at making antiviral treatments for COVID-19 available at home for those who test positive.
- Local and state officials from Berks County in Pennsylvania will be the first to pilot the program, known as Home Test to Treat, later this month, with up to 8,000 residents expected to participate, the NIH said.
- As per Reuters report, eMed, a privately-owned at-home health services firm, will host the official Home Test to Treat website, where individuals can sign up to receive antiviral treatment delivery as well as to coordinate telehealth-enabled test kits.
Covid in India | Spike in cases in Pondicherry
- The Union Territory of Puducherry registered a rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases with 10 infections on January 5, according to a senior health official.
- The new cases were reported during the last 24 hours as against five cases registered on January 4, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release. He said that while Puducherry region accounted for nine cases, Karaikal had a solitary case of viral infection.
- The Health Department tested 1,199 samples during the last 24 hours and identified the 10 new cases.
- The overall tally of the viral infections in the Union Territory stands at 1,75,541.
Covid XBB.1.5 variant | 7 cases in India
- The number of COVID-19's XBB.1.5 variant, responsible for the rise in cases in the US, rose to seven in India as new cases of the variant were found in Chhattisgarh and Telangana, according to INSACOG figures on January 5.
- Of the seven cases, three were found in Gujarat and one each in Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said, as per PTI.
-The XBB.1.5 strain is a relative of the Omicron XBB variant, which is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants.
- Combined, XBB and XBB.1.5 make up 44 per cent of cases in the US.
Covid in China | Taiwan offers help dealing with coronavirus surge
- Taiwan has again offered to provide China with assistance to help it deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases but Chinese authorities have not yet responded, official Taiwan media reported late on January 5.
- China scrapped its stringent COVID controls last month after protests against them, abandoning a policy that had shielded its 1.4 billion population from the virus for three years.
- According to a Reuters report, Victor Wang, Head of Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre, told the official Central News Agency it sent an email to Chinese authorities this week and asked how Taiwan could help with the surge of cases in China.
Covid in China | US begins testing more travellers
- The airport testing is part of the government's early warning system for detecting new variants, which began expanding recently in the wake of a COVID-19 surge in China.
- As of Thursday, the CDC is also requiring travellers to the US from China, Hong Kong and Macao to take a COVID-19 test no more than two days before travel and provide a negative result before boarding a flight.
