Covid-hit China LIVE updates: Several countries put up travel barriers as China set to reopen borders

January 06, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

Kraken - the Covid variant XBB.1.5 | Origin of the variant

- Covid variants are currently named by an expert group convened by the WHO. It identifies so-called variants of concern that have potential global public health significance, such as reducing the effectiveness of current pandemic measures, using the Greek alphabet.

- Previous strains like alpha, beta and delta fell under the convention.

- As per Bloomberg, the last Greek-named variant, omicron, emerged more than a year ago and left no room for the emergence of other, significantly different strains. Omicron has spawned multiple lineages, including XBB.1.5, and their names stem from a mix of alphabets and numbers known as “Pango.”

- That has led to the rise in popularity of informal online nicknames, including “Kraken.” The moniker for XBB.1.5 was proposed by an evolutionary professor on Twitter to match the strength of the new strain with the mythological sea monster.