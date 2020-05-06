'Live and let die': Twitter slams Donald Trump for touring face mask factory without wearing one himself

The White House did not immediately respond to a query on why Trump did not wear a face mask at the Honeywell plant
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday toured a medical mask factory in Arizona. Grabbing attention for not wearing a face mask himself, Trump visited Honeywell International Inc factory making N95 masks for healthcare workers.
According to a News18 report, the President wore safety goggles during the factory tour but did not wear a mask, even though production workers at the facility did and a sign was visible that read: “Attention: Face Mask Required in this Area. Thank You!”
Soon after, Trump's mask-less visit went viral on social media with many slamming the President for not following safety protocol.
Trump & co touring a mask factory without masks to do nothing but place their bare hands and spittle on a freshly manufactured batch sums up the idiocy of this entire era. pic.twitter.com/PpLk4SooBH
— Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) May 6, 2020
Trump is like that idiot racing down all the aisles in the supermarket no distancing no mask while talking loudly on their cell phone. Congratulating themselves.— Eddy Ventura (@Eagle135A) May 6, 2020
How about this for a @JoeBiden ad:
“You can’t mask incompetence. But you can put goggles on it...”#Trump#Biden#Honeywell#coronavirus#COVID19pic.twitter.com/PFHeEQpfOB— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) May 6, 2020
The White House did not immediately respond to a query on why Trump did not wear a face mask at the Honeywell plant.Many even commented on the popular song 'Live or Let Die' by the US band Guns n' Roses that was playing in the background during his visit, claiming it was apt for the occasion.
I can think of no better metaphor for this presidency than Donald Trump not wearing a face mask to a face mask factory while the song “Live and Let Die” blares in the background. pic.twitter.com/mJzU1HW7HA— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 5, 2020
Nero fiddled while Rome burned. The band played on while the Titanic sank. Trump at a mask factory with no mask listening to Live and Let 70,000 Die. pic.twitter.com/KBOYOM6kU4— VeritasOmnia (@VeritasOmnia001) May 5, 2020
President Trump with his first pandemic tour—to a mask production facility—while Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die” blasts in the background.
Doesn’t get any more 2020 than this. pic.twitter.com/79HyoD7k11— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 6, 2020
