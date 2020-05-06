App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Live and let die': Twitter slams Donald Trump for touring face mask factory without wearing one himself

The White House did not immediately respond to a query on why Trump did not wear a face mask at the Honeywell plant

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
U.S. President Donald Trump points at a face mask being shown to him by Honeywell's Vice President of Integrated Supply Chain Tony Stallings in front of a bin of the masks as he visits the Honeywell's facility manufacturing protective masks for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Phoenix, Arizona. (Reuters)
U.S. President Donald Trump points at a face mask being shown to him by Honeywell's Vice President of Integrated Supply Chain Tony Stallings in front of a bin of the masks as he visits the Honeywell's facility manufacturing protective masks for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Phoenix, Arizona. (Reuters)

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday toured a medical mask factory in Arizona. Grabbing attention for not wearing a face mask himself, Trump visited Honeywell International Inc factory making N95 masks for healthcare workers.

According to a News18 report, the President wore safety goggles during the factory tour but did not wear a mask, even though production workers at the facility did and a sign was visible that read: “Attention: Face Mask Required in this Area. Thank You!”

Soon after, Trump's mask-less visit went viral on social media with many slamming the President for not following safety protocol.

The federal government has encouraged Americans since early April to wear masks to avoid spreading the COVID-19 virus. Trump has so far declined to wear a mask himself.

related news




The White House did not immediately respond to a query on why Trump did not wear a face mask at the Honeywell plant.

Many even commented on the popular song 'Live or Let Die' by the US band Guns n' Roses that was playing in the background during his visit, claiming it was apt for the occasion.





Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on May 6, 2020 07:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Donald Trump #world

