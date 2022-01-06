Kolkata traffic police faces backlash over reintroducing breathalyser tests amid COVID-19 spike

Kolkata traffic police earlier said that they will use disposable straws in breathalyzers. But drivers claimed that most of the time only one common pipe was being used for the test. [Image: Shutterstock]

Kolkata traffic police is facing backlash over the use of breathalysers as drivers undergoing drink-driving tests are calling it risky and unhygienic. The city's traffic police reintroduced the test after a gap of 20 months at the backdrop of COVID-19 spike in the state.

Kolkata cops earlier said that they would use disposable straws in breathalysers. Despite the assurance, drivers insisted that most of the time only one common pipe was being used for the test.

Recently, during an examination at the EM bypass, a driver refused and questioned why he would blow a pipe which had been already used.

Drivers allege that the experiments were carried out in several parts of the city at night in the name of testing with breathalyser, reported News18.

Commuters further claimed that the officials were not wearing gloves so they did not touch the pipes that were used for mouths. Sources told News18 that policemen often do not get time to disinfect the instrument or pipe as many drunk drivers flee during the process of disinfecting the device.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Calling it a serious serious issue, doctors claim most people who are infected with coronavirus have no symptoms.

"It is unthinkable what would happen if the same pipe was used in someone else’s case by examining the breath of a person with a breathalyzer," the report quoted doctors as saying.

West Bengal, on January 5, witnessed a massive surge in COVID-19 infections with 14,022 new cases being reported across the state in the last 24 hrs. Kolkata alone recorded 6,170 new coronavirus cases.