Kolkata family rents freezer to preserve COVID-positive man's body as officials remain unreachable

A Kolkata family was forced to rent a freezer to store the body of a family member for at least 48 hours before the authorities helped them cremate it. The 71-year-old deceased was suffering from breathing issues and died at home on Monday.

According to the family, the septuagenarian visited a doctor who advised him to get tested for COVID-19. After submitting samples for testing, the man returned home and that's when his condition started deteriorating.

He later died on Monday afternoon, a family member said. The doctor who had examined the deceased visited the man's apartment but refused to issue a death certificate, saying it was COVID-19 case. He told the family members to approach the nearest police station.

"The police asked us to contact the local councillor. But there too we did not receive any help and we were asked to get in touch with the state health department," a family member told PTI.

"We even made several calls to the helpline given to us by a person when we called up the health department but nobody responded," another family member said.

Family members even contacted a number of mortuaries but they too refused to keep the body after hearing of the circumstances of the man's death. The family members then managed to rent a freezer to preserve the body until the last rites.

The test results on Tuesday night confirmed COVID-19. "After getting the test reports, we again called the state health department but we received no response. On Wednesday morning, we got calls from the health department," he said.

Subsequently, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) employees reached the apartment and took hold of the body for cremation, the family member said.

"His body will be cremated as per the ICMR guidelines for COVID-19 deaths," a senior KMC official said.

(With agency inputs)