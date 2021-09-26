Kerala unlock | Fully vaccinated people allowed to dine-in at hotels, restaurants, and bars

Representational image

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has allowed hotels, restaurants, and bars to open for in-house dining for persons fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Only eateries with fully vaccinated staffers will be allowed to reopen for dining-in with 50 percent of their seating capacity.

Additionally, air conditioning will not be allowed, and the bars and restaurants will have to keep doors and windows open for proper ventilation.

The Kerala government has further said that persons below 18 years of age will not be allowed inside restaurants for dining in as they have not been vaccinated yet, reported News18.

So far, 91 percent of Kerala’s population has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 39 percent of the state’s vaccine beneficiaries have been fully vaccinated.

Notably, the Kerala government also recently allowed schools to reopen from November 1, after they have been shut since March 2020. Draft guidelines for the same were issued on September 24, which mentioned that only two students will have to be seated on each bench and mid-day meal services will also remain suspended.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Kerala on September 25 added 16,671 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths. As per the Kerala CM, 57.6 percent of the coronavirus deaths logged in the state were among unvaccinated persons, while 26.3 percent of the deaths were among those who had taken just the first dose, and 7.9 percent among fully vaccinated persons.