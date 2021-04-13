Kerala issues new COVID-19 guidelines; shops to close by 9 pm, malls to restrict occupancy

Kerala is one of the states which has appealed the Centre to increase the vaccine supply (File image: AFP)

The Kerala government on April 13 issued new COVID-19 guidelines in the wake of a fresh rise in infections. All shops across the state would be required to close down by 9 pm, and malls and theatres have been asked to restrict occupancy.

For all indoor gatherings, the number of attendees would be capped at 100, said an order issued by Chief Secretary VP Joy. For outdoor gatherings, a maximum of 200 persons are allowed to attend, it added.

All hotels and restaurants would operate at 50 percent capacity, the guidelines stated.

The religious leaders have been appealed to persuade the community members to avoid mass gatherings like Iftar party in the month of Ramzan.

The tightening of norms comes amid a resurgence in the pace of infections, with Kerala crossing the 6,000 cases-per-day mark.

As per the last update issued by the health department, the coastal state reported 6,986 new infections and 16 deaths in the preceding 24 hours.

A day before the guidelines were unveiled, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said ward-level committees will be strengthened and more restrictions will be put in place to "crush the COVID-19 curve".

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on April 12 seeking expedited supply of vaccines to the state. He sought the immediate allocation of 50 lakh vaccine doses "so that our vaccination programme proceeds uninterrupted, and we continue to successfully control the pandemic".