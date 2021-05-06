Kerala HC directs govt to introduce uniform tariff for COVID treatment

(Image: Reuters)

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to take steps to introduce a uniform tariff rate for COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals across the state.

Expressing concern over the high treatment charges in private hospitals, a division bench of the high court, comprising Justices Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagath, emphasised the need for rationalising COVID-19 treatment tariff in such facilities in the state.

In his remarks, Justice Devan Ramachandran said, "When the public is putting all their life savings (for treatment), the private hospitals can also sacrifice."

COVID-19 | US support for waiving vaccine patents, India’s role and other questions answered

The court expressed hope that this situation will continue only for a few months.It directed the state government to take a decision on the matter by Monday. The court was considering a plea alleging that private hospitals and testing centers were charging high bills to "exploit the pandemic situation and fear of people bills to in the society."

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The petitioner, a lawyer, sought directions from the court to take remedial measures to regularise the high charges imposed by private hospital for COVID-19 treatment.

In view of the spike in COVID cases in the state,the court directed the government to consider taking over the unused hospital buildings for treating coronavirus patients. It also directed the state government to consider appointing sectoral magistrates for supervision ofhospitals.

Referring to certain COVID-19 bills charged by the private hospitals, the high court said some of the hospitals were charging its patients high amount for PPE Kits per day and taking Rs 40,000 for oxygen.The court said this has to be regulated. The court also suggested uniform charges for doctor and nurse consultation.

It also suggested toll-free Helpline Number exclusively for Covid-19 so that people could get guidance easily in case they needed details of beds in hospitals and other information on treatment.