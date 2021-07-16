MARKET NEWS

Kerala govt eases lockdown restrictions on July 18, 19 and 20 for Bakri Eid

Moneycontrol News
July 16, 2021 / 06:40 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala government issued guidelines further easing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions on July 18, 19 and 20 as part of Bakri Eid celebrations.

According to news agency ANI, apart from shops selling essential items in the A, B & C categories, permission will be given to open textile shops, footwear shops, electronics shops, fancy shops & jewellery shops till 8 pm, informed chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office.

On July 14, the state government had imposed a complete lockdown on July 17 and 18 amidst witnessing an upswing in its daily new COVID cases.

In an order, the government said that the present categorisation of the local self-government institutions (LSGIs) based on a seven-day average Test Positivity Rate (TPR) will continue.

“There will be complete lockdown on 17th and 18th July with the same guidelines as issued for 12 and 13 June,” the order read.

According to the data released by state Health Ministry on July 16, the state reported 13,773 new COVID cases with a high test positivity rate (TPR) of 10.95.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala and Maharashtra was a cause of grave worry.

During an interaction with chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala, he said that 80 percent of the new COVID cases last week were from these states.

“The States where cases are rising, we have to take proactive measures to prevent the possibility of a third wave,’’ he said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Covid-19 #Kerala #Pinarayi Vijayan
first published: Jul 16, 2021 06:40 pm

