Kerala government to purchase one crore COVID vaccines from open market

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File image: Twitter/@vijayanpinarayi)

The Kerala government on April 28 announced its decision to purchase one crore COVID-19 vaccines directly from vaccine manufacturers in order to make them free of cost to citizens.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, announced this hours before the online registration for vaccination for those above 18 years began earlier in the day.



Kerala will purchase 1 crore doses of #COVID19 vaccines from the open market. 70L doses of Covishield and 30L doses of Covaxin will be procured for next 3 months, May - July, for Rs. 483 crore. Priority for 2nd dose. Our vaccination drive will go ahead, uninterrupted.

— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 28, 2021

Vijayan in his tweet revealed that of the one crore vaccines to be purchased, 70 lakh doses will be Covishield and 30 lakh Covaxin. The said number of doses will be procured for next 3 months, between May and July, for Rs 483 crore.

Earlier this week the Vijayan government decided against a complete lockdown but imposed new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As per the new restrictions, cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks and bars will remain shut until further orders.

All social, political, cultural and religious functions/ gatherings are also prohibited.

The order also stated that shops and restaurants will be closed by 7.30 pm. Restaurants can continue takeaway and home delivery till 9 pm.

Kerala on April 28 recorded the highest single day surge of over 35,000 fresh COVID cases while the total death toll climbed to 5,211 with 41 deaths.