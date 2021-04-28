MARKET NEWS

Kerala government to purchase one crore COVID vaccines from open market

The state government announced that of the one crore vaccines to be purchased, 70 lakh doses will be Covishield and 30 lakh Covaxin. The said number of doses will be procured between May and July for Rs 483 crore.

Moneycontrol News
April 28, 2021 / 06:48 PM IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File image: Twitter/@vijayanpinarayi)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File image: Twitter/@vijayanpinarayi)


The Kerala government on April 28 announced its decision to purchase one crore COVID-19 vaccines directly from vaccine manufacturers in order to make them free of cost to citizens.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, announced this hours before the online registration for vaccination for those above 18 years began earlier in the day.

Vijayan in his tweet revealed that of the one crore vaccines to be purchased, 70 lakh doses will be Covishield and 30 lakh Covaxin. The said number of doses will be procured for next 3 months, between May and July, for Rs 483 crore.

Earlier this week the Vijayan government decided against a complete lockdown but imposed new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As per the new restrictions, cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks and bars will remain shut until further orders.

All social, political, cultural and religious functions/ gatherings are also prohibited.

The order also stated that shops and restaurants will be closed by 7.30 pm. Restaurants can continue takeaway and home delivery till 9 pm.

Kerala on April 28 recorded the highest single day surge of over 35,000 fresh COVID cases while the total death toll climbed to 5,211 with 41 deaths.
TAGS: #COVAXIN #Covishield #Kerala #Pinarayi Vijaya
first published: Apr 28, 2021 06:48 pm

