MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

Kerala extends lockdown till May 23 to curb COVID spread

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken in view of high test positivity rates in districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

PTI
May 14, 2021 / 06:29 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File image: Twitter/@vijayanpinarayi)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File image: Twitter/@vijayanpinarayi)

The Kerala government on May 14 announced that the total lockdown being enforced in the state from May 8 to May 16 will be extended till May 23 to contain the massive spread of COVID-19.

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken in view of high test positivity rates in districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The state is currently under a 9-day complete shutdown as part of its efforts to bring down the daily caseload of infected persons
PTI
TAGS: #Covid-19 #Kerala #lockdown
first published: May 14, 2021 06:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.