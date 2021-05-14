Kerala extends lockdown till May 23 to curb COVID spread
The decision to extend the lockdown was taken in view of high test positivity rates in districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.
PTI
May 14, 2021 / 06:29 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File image: Twitter/@vijayanpinarayi)
The Kerala government on May 14 announced that the total lockdown being enforced in the state from May 8 to May 16 will be extended till May 23 to contain the massive spread of COVID-19.
The decision to extend the lockdown was taken in view of high test positivity rates in districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.
The state is currently under a 9-day complete shutdown as part of its efforts to bring down the daily caseload of infected persons