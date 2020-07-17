App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Community transmission has started in 2 coastal villages of Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala CM

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On a day when Kerala reported the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed community spread of the virus occurring in two coastal villages in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram, Mint has reported.

"In areas like Poonthura, Pulluvila we have reached community transmission," Vijayan said.

Kerala has reported 791 new COVID-19 cases, 133 recoveries and one death in the state in the past 24 hours. 

Click here to follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The state's total confirmed cases reached 11,066 on July 17, out of which 6,029 are active cases.

While every district in the state has been affected, the capital city has been hit the worst by the spread of the virus, followed by Ernakulam.
