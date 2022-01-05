Karnataka weekend curfew: Schools shut amid rising COVID-19 cases

Representational Image

Amid steep rise in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government - on January 4 - decided to impose weekend curfew and extend night curfew until January 19. Night curfew has been imposed between 10 pm and 5 am across the state.

The new restrictions will be in place from January 5 to January 19. On weekends, the movement of people will be prohibited between Friday 8 pm to Monday 5 am, but essential and emergency activities will be allowed.

Karnataka recorded 149 new Omicron cases. The state's total cases stood at 2,479 with four fatalities being reported.

As per the order, all offices will function five days a week from Monday to Friday during this period. In Bengaluru Urban district, all schools and colleges except Medical and ParaMedical will remain closed with effect from January 6 except class 10, 11 and 12.

“Pubs/clubs/restaurants/bars/hotels/eating places in hotels etc, will function with 50 percent seating capacity…and entry to such places will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons,” the order stated.

All rallies and protests are prohibited. The government has also directed that there should be intensive surveillance on the state’s boundaries with Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in which senior ministers including Revenue Minister Ashoka, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, medical experts and senior officials participated.