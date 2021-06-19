Karnataka Unlock: Shops, restaurants and clubs can operate until 5 pm in 16 districts

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announces COVID-19 relaxations in the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on June 19 announced more COVID-19 lockdown relaxations in 16 districts, which include the capital city Bengaluru Urban, where the COVID-19 positivity rate is less than 5 percent.

The chief minister said that in these districts shops, hotels, clubs and restaurants will be allowed to operate till 5 pm. He further added that "lodges, resorts, gyms, and private offices are allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity".



All shops and hotels, clubs, restaurants allowed to operate till 5pm, lodges, resorts, gyms, private offices allowed to operate with 50% capacity in 16 districts that have less than 5% positivity: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa pic.twitter.com/4VXNrDoUza

These relaxations will come into effect from June 21.

The state government had issued fresh guidelines that extended the COVID- induced lockdown measures in 11 districts, which had a high positivity rate, till June 21, while some relaxations were announced in the rest of the state from June 14. It had also imposed daily curfew from 7 pm to 5 am and the weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

The eleven districts where strict lockdown measures have continued are Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

The new relaxations announced by the government in the remaining 19 districts of the state include the opening of parks and industrial units with riders, extending the duration of shops selling essential goods, and permission for autos and taxis to ply with maximum two passengers.

On June 15, the CM had indicated that there would be further relaxation in lockdown restrictions in the state after June 21.