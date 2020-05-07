App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka labour ministry to reconsider order to serve notices for non-payment of wages

Karnataka Labour Minister had earlier directed authorities to issue notices to employers who had not paid workers' dues

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (Image Courtesy: Pixabay.com)
Representative Image (Image Courtesy: Pixabay.com)

On request from the labour department, the Karnataka labour ministry has put on hold notices that were ordered to be sent out to employers who did not pay their workers' dues.

To ensure employees are duly paid, Labour Minister of Karnataka, Shivaram Hebbar had earlier directed authorities to issue notices to employers who have not paid workers amid coronavirus threat.

"As per the request from the Industries dept, the notices have been put ON-HOLD. There will be a joint meeting of Labour and Industries dept to sort out the issue of non-payment of wages to workers (sic)," P Manivannan, a senior officer from the labour department tweeted.

related news

The Labour Department had launched a portal where workers, who haven't received their salary for April, can register their complaints. 

Affected workers were required to fill in details like employers name, details, salary amount, to register their complaints.

However, according to the website, the form is only for employees earning Rs 21,000 or less per month. "The data of those who get a monthly salary of more than Rs 21,000 is collected only for statistical purpose," according to a disclaimer on the website.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had earlier appealed to employers not to retrench any employees.

First Published on May 7, 2020 06:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Karnataka #Labour Department

